Charity fashion show to raise funds for Sheffield primary school

Have your say

Models will take to the catwalk next week to raise funds for a Sheffield primary school.

Ballifield Primary School's parent teacher association has organised a fashion show on Tuesday, January 30.

The event, at the school in Handsworth, is organised in conjunction with Nottingham-based Charity Fashion Shows.

High street clothing at will be available to buy and take away on the night.

All the money raised through ticket sales will go directly to Ballifield Primary.

Tickets are £5 and are available from the school reception or on the door on the night.

Doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 7.30pm.