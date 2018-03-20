Charity fashion show for children’s hospice

A charity volunteer will be displaying model behaviour when she takes to the catwalk for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice today.

Kay Smith from Whiston who volunteers at the Bluebell Wood shop in Wellgate, Rotherham will be among hospice staff and supporters modelling the best in pre-loved fashion on the catwalk at Dinnington Resource Centre.

Showcasing men and women’s evening, summer and bridal wear from Bluebell Wood’s Dinnington and Rotherham shops, the event will offer guests runway style at a fraction of the price.

Everything in the show will be available to buy on the night, with all proceeds going to South Yorkshire’s only children’s hospice.

Sunny Allison, Bluebell Wood’s Head of Retail said: “Our shops are building a great reputation for stocking high quality pre-loved fashion, with some of the very best second hand bridal wear, evening wear and designer wear for men and women.

“Everything will be fully cleaned and in immaculate condition and definitely deserves to be seen on the runway. This is an ideal opportunity to get your first pick of our best clothes for this summer, find the perfect prom gown or a flawless wedding suit or dress.

“It’s going to be a fun-filled evening and a cost-conscious fashionista’s dream. Every item bought will also help Bluebell Wood do even more for children and young adults with life-shortening and life-threatening conditions.”

Bluebell Wood staff and volunteers will be modelling the pre-loved clothes from the stock at the charity’s shops in Wellgate, Rotherham and Laughton Road, Dinnington. As well as an amazing catwalk performance, there will be stalls of bags, shoes and other accessories, a tombola and raffle.

Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice care for children and young adults with life-shortening and life-threatening conditions and are currently supporting around 250 families.

It costs more than £4m to keep the doors open for families across South Yorkshire, North Derbyshire, North Nottinghamshire and parts of North Lincolnshire. The charity receive around 10 per cent of funding from government sources.

n The event at Dinnington Resource Centre will start at 5pm today. Tickets priced at £3 each can be bought in advance from Bluebell Wood shops in Rotherham and Dinning or cash on the night.

For more information on the charity and ideas to help Bluebell Wood visit www.bluebellwood.org