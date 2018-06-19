Charity Elvis night in memory of lifelong Sheffield fan

A Elvis night which will raise money for St Luke's Hospice will be dedicated to the memory of one of his lifelong Sheffield fans.

George Hancock was a regularly on the stage at The Railway Hotel, in Wadsley Bridge singing Elvis hits before he passed away from cancer earlier this year, aged 76.

George Hancock

Now a Elvis night, which will also mark the 50th anniversary of a pivotal Elvis moment - the 68 Comeback Special, will be dedicated to Mr Hancock.

DJ Mike Lawton, who will play at the event and host an Elvis quiz, said: "George was a lifelong Elvis fan, and loved to sing his songs on stage, latterly performing regularly at the Railway's Sunday night singers sessions.

"His wife Florence would sit near the stage and George would always go to hold her hand during his singing of 'The Wonder of You'.

"He was a star performer at an Elvis singers night held in January and it was a great shock to many people when he died of cancer a few weeks later."

The event on Friday, June 29, at the Railway Hotel will also raise money for St Luke's Hospice.

Mrs Hancock has donated some of her husband's Elvis memorabilia towards the fundraising, which includes a 60 piece set of Elvis CDs complete with a hardback book about each CD.

Performer Steve Del Rio, will perform Elvis songs along with his band Midnight Shift.

The event will also mark the 50th anniversary of one of the most pivotal moments in Elvis' career.

The 68 Comeback Special was a television show recorded when Elvis' career was in decline after being centered on the film industry.

Mr Lawton added: "Wearing a black leather suit, Elvis mesmerised the small audience with his performance and later, when the show was broadcast, had the same effect on millions of viewers around the world.

"The 'King' was back, and the stage shows that followed this television show became legendary, spawning the thousands of Elvis impersonators, that even now, more than 40 years after his death, are still drawing large crowds."

Admission to the event is free but a £2 donation per person is requested for St Luke's Hospice. The music will start around 8pm.