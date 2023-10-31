Fresh food and tasty meals are on the menu at Sheffield charity SWWOP thanks to the support of city business Crampton & Moore.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of Sheffield’s longest-established family businesses enters into a major new era on November 11 with the launch of a brand new Crampton & Moore superstore at their Waverley warehouse and distribution centre.

And as part of the launch programme, the company has made a donation of a new larder fridge, a fridge with small freezer and a fridge freezer to the team at Sheffield Working Women’s Opportunities Project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SWWOP provides intensive and practical support to socially isolated and vulnerable women involved in street prostitution.

Beth Webster takes delivery of the new items from Crampton & Moore

The charity’s outreach van goes out on weekday nights to provide condoms, needle exchange and harm reduction advice in addition to housing support and advice and hot drinks, food and chocolate.

The new equipment has been installed at the SWWOP headquarters in The Wicker and will add an extra level of care for the women seeking the charity’s support.

Deputy manager Beth Webster explained: “We receive regular donations of food from FareShare, the charity that redistributes useable but unwanted food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This gift from Crampton & Moore means that we will be able to store those donations more successfully and it will also help us in the preparation of meals for our clients, many of whom don’t have cooking facilities so this gives us a chance to make them meals.

“Some of the items we receive also have a limiteds shelf life so being able to freeze things means the food will go even further.

“It really will make our lives so much easier and that will be a massive help to the women we support.”

Crampton & Moore managing director Robert Moore commented: “As a Sheffield business we wanted to support a Sheffield charity and although SWWOP is a small organisation, it is one we believe is doing invaluable work in the community.