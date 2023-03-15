Charity calls on city businesses to support Easter egg campaign for children

Yorkshire Children’s Charity is calling for businesses to support its annual Easter Egg campaign by donating time to help deliver more than 1,000 eggs to school children, who might otherwise go without.

Over the past month, Yorkshire Children’s Charity’s Easter Egg Campaign has already seen Yorkshire businesses donate more than 2,000 chocolate Easter eggs for children across the region who may not otherwise receive a chocolate treat next month due to their families facing financial hardship.

The charity is now calling for the support of businesses and individuals across South Yorkshire who could join team ‘Easter Bunny’ and deliver the huge collection of eggs to schools in the region whose children require some extra support.

Holidays such as Easter can put an additional strain on families, especially in current times, with life costs steadily increasing and impacting family finances.

Yorkshire Children’s Charity’s School Network programme works closely with schools to help understand how best they can support their pupils.

They will be delivering over half of the donated Easter eggs to schools in Sheffield with the highest levels of deprivation such as Hartley Brook Primary Academy and Pipworth Community Primary School.

Over 50% of students within these schools receive free school meals and the areas have some of the highest rates of deprivation and crime in the city.

Charlotte Farrington, CEO at Yorkshire Children’s Charity, said: "A chocolate Easter Egg may not seem like a huge treat to many of us, but that isn’t the case for lots of Yorkshire’s school children – hundreds of which have never received a chocolate egg.

"The majority of children symbolise Easter with a chocolate egg, and we want to ensure that as many children as possible receive one this Easter.

"Through our School Network, we have identified South Yorkshire as an area in need of our support.

"Children’s early experiences are critical for their development and it’s important that children see they’re being provided for, so missing out on items such as Easter eggs can negatively impact their development.

“We are calling for any business – big or small – who would like to get involved, either by donating more eggs, or by giving up some of their time to help us deliver the eggs to schools in Sheffield. It will make a huge difference to the children we support and help put a smile on their face this Easter.”

