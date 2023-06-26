Charity ball raises over £41,000 for The Children's Hospital Charity

The Midsummer’s Eve Ball was at DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield Park, and was organised by Kelsey Barrie, Nicola Fletcher, Rachel Ludlam, Natalie Drury, Helen Wragg, Deborah Newton and Alex Hill, to raise funds in support of their trek to Petra later this year.
The ball was attended by 250 guests who came together to support Sheffield Children's Hospital; thanks to ticket sales, raffles and a grand auction, over £41,000 was raised in total.
The money raised will go towards specialist support workers for the hospital's Emergency Department, ensuring every child receives the mental health support they need. These support workers are Charity funded and aim to bridge the gap so that more children at risk of suicide can be supported to cope with their mental health.
The Charity's Senior Philanthropy Officer, Caitlin Hallatt, said: “It has been a joy to work with our Petra trekkers to organise the ball.
"They have put in countless hours of their own time to ensure the ball was a success for our hospital.
"The support workers the ball has funded will make a huge impact on the lives of our children and young people and we can’t thank everyone enough for their support.”