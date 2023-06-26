Charity ball raises over £41,000 for The Children's Hospital Charity

A group of trekkers who are trekking to Petra for Sheffield Children's Hospital later this year have boosted their fundraising total with a charity ball that has raised over £41,000.

The Midsummers Eve ball took place at DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield Park

The Midsummer’s Eve Ball was at DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield Park, and was organised by Kelsey Barrie, Nicola Fletcher, Rachel Ludlam, Natalie Drury, Helen Wragg, Deborah Newton and Alex Hill, to raise funds in support of their trek to Petra later this year.

The ball was attended by 250 guests who came together to support Sheffield Children's Hospital; thanks to ticket sales, raffles and a grand auction, over £41,000 was raised in total.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The money raised will go towards specialist support workers for the hospital's Emergency Department, ensuring every child receives the mental health support they need. These support workers are Charity funded and aim to bridge the gap so that more children at risk of suicide can be supported to cope with their mental health.

The organisers were delighted when their fundraising total was announced.

The Charity's Senior Philanthropy Officer, Caitlin Hallatt, said: “It has been a joy to work with our Petra trekkers to organise the ball.

"They have put in countless hours of their own time to ensure the ball was a success for our hospital.