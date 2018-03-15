Charity appeal to help get Tom cat back on his paws

A South Yorkshire animal charity has launched an appeal to raise money to fund veterinary treatment for a poorly cat.

Tom is being cared for by Cats Protection Barnsley Branch volunteers and needs vital surgery for an injury to his front leg.

He was found in the town two weeks ago trying to walk with an injured front leg and damaged paw.

He was taken to a vets who contacted one of the fosterers at Barnsley Cats Protection Branch. The volunteers stepped in to take Tommy in to their care and to help with his treatment and recovery.

The volunteers were told that without being aware of how the injury happened the extent of the damage was difficult to know, but the vets believe he has been in this poor state for a while.

Tom had adapted to walking on the joint of his front leg instead of his damaged paw and claws. After antibiotics his paw and part of his leg had healed but his paw was still distorted.

Sadly after two weeks, there had been no improvement and the vet made the difficult decision that it would be best for Tom for the leg to be removed.

Volunteers at the branch are now desperate to raise the £500 needed to meet the cost of his operation.

Pauline Hepworth, Barnsley Cats Protection Branch Volunteer Coordinator said: “This operation is going to cost a lot of money and, as a charity that relies entirely on donations, we are asking cat lovers in the area to give as much as they can to help Tom.

“Tom is a lovely cat and we believe he deserves all the help we can give him.”

Contact Barnsley Branch on 01226 781 998 or go online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/barnsley-cats-protectiontom to donate.