Charity appeal for help finding missing dog Harriet

The Dogs Trust is appealing for help in finding one of their dogs who has gone missing after recently being re-homed.

The charity is hoping that people will help them find a Harrier hound called Harriet who went missing in Netherthorpe last Friday.

There have been no confirmed sighting of her yet and staff members are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare as she does not cope well with strangers.

Claire Rowe from Dogs Trust Kenilworth, said: “We’re upset to hear that Harriet, an ex-Dogs Trust Kenilworth resident who has recently been re-homed has gone missing from her home.

“Every dog who comes into our care immediately becomes a member of the Dogs Trust family and several staff who had become close to Harriet during her time with us were quick to offer their help in the search as soon as they heard the news and have been out scouring the local area since Friday.

“She is very nervous and is likely to be frightened and confused by her unfamiliar surroundings and new people so we urge people not to approach her but to please call us immediately if they spot her.

“She is a black, white and tan Harrier hound, wearing a Dogs Trust collar and is microchipped. We hope that she’s found safe and sound soon and we’re appealing for anyone who has any information about the whereabouts of Harriet to please get in touch.”

Call Dogs Trust Kenilworth on 01926 484 398 or Dog Lost on 07730 371721 if you see Harriet.