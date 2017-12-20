Charity appeal for dog walkers in South Yorkshire

A charity is seeking volunteers to help an elderly man to stay with his pet dog for as long as possible.

The Cinnamon Trust are looking for people who would be able to take six-year-old Lakeland Terrier Cross Peg out for walks on behalf of her elderly owner, who lives in Bramley, Rotherham and can no longer manage to take her out on long walks.

Sally Collins, Appeal Administrator at the charity, said: “Our aim is to relieve owners of any worry concerning the welfare of their pets both during and after their own lifetime, making us unique amongst charities.

“What happens if illness, injury, or just the fact that we all get older, eventually affects our ability to look after our four legged companions?

“A large number of elderly or ill pet owners become very worried about their ability to care for their pets, feeling that their only option is to rehome them, this is where our national network of dedicated volunteers step in to offer support enabling them to stay together.”

All volunteers help in the ways that are most appropriate to individual pet owners.

Teams take it in turn to visit housebound owners where they may take dogs for daily walks, or clean out a budgie’s cage, or take a cat or rabbit to the vets.

Some volunteers also foster pets and take them in as one of their family when their owners have to spend time in hospital.

Sally said: “We seek to keep owner and pet together for as long as possible with the help of a national network of volunteers who assist when day to day care poses a problem.”

She added that more volunteers were needed in South Yorkshire and urged any animal lovers who might be able to help to get in touch.

If you think you can help, please contact Sally directly by phone on 01736 758707 or email sallycollins@cinnamon.org.uk.

Volunteers can see the charity’s volunteer page, or get more information, online at www.cinnamon.org.uk or by emailing volunteer@cinnamon.org.uk.