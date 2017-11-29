Charity appeal for Christmas helpers

Volunteers are being asked to help check thousands of boxes of Christmas gifts for needy children abroad.

In total, 1,6000 boxes filled with small gifts, toys and toiletries have been donated by people across the city as part of Operation Christmas Child, a scheme run by charity Samaritans Purse.

They have been taken to a warehouse on Tyler Street near Meadowhall, but help is needed to organise them before they are sent to

Alan Titman, a retired businessman who spends seven weeks of each year coordinating this well-loved appeal, said: “All these boxes need checking and putting onto pallets.

“We need to make sure the contents are legal and there are no liquids or chocolates to spill or melt for example, and no toy guns or anything that could result in these precious gifts being confiscated.”

Wendy Holmes, the founder of the Kids Around the World charity shop in Woodseats and a big supporter of Operation Christmas Child is currently volunteering at the site.

She said: “We also have loads of filler gifts for shoe boxes which have space that can be added to make a child’s Christmas who will otherwise get nothing else.

“It’s light work, but we need some muscle for lifting the full cartons onto pallets for our trained fork lift drivers.

“Every volunteer will get the best Christmas present of all which is knowing they are putting a smile on the face of a needy child.”

The first container load of boxes are going to Central Asia.

If you can help by volunteering, please call Alan on 07908 921554. The warehouse is open Monday to Friday from 10am to 3pm, and also December 2, at Unit 2-3, Tyler Street, S9 1DH, next to Premium Car Collection.