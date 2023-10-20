Chapeltown police: Elderly man 'seriously injured' in collision near Tesco garage in Sheffield
Multiple police vehicles were pictured at the scene this morning.
An elderly man is in hospital with serious injuries following a collision near a Tesco garage in Sheffield this morning.
Emergency services were called to Burncross Road in Chapeltown at around 6.44am today (October 20) over reports of a crash.
An elderly man was reportedly hit by a red Nissan near to the Tesco Garage at the roundabout where Burncross Road meets Lound Side.
The man has since been taken to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.
It is understood the police scene has since been removed.