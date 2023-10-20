Multiple police vehicles were pictured at the scene this morning.

An elderly man is in hospital with serious injuries following a collision near a Tesco garage in Sheffield this morning.

Emergency services were called to Burncross Road in Chapeltown at around 6.44am today (October 20) over reports of a crash.

An elderly man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision on Burncross Road in Chapeltown, Sheffield, on October 20. Image by resident, provided by Sheffield Online

An elderly man was reportedly hit by a red Nissan near to the Tesco Garage at the roundabout where Burncross Road meets Lound Side.

The man has since been taken to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.