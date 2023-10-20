News you can trust since 1887
Chapeltown police: Elderly man 'seriously injured' in collision near Tesco garage in Sheffield

Multiple police vehicles were pictured at the scene this morning.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 20th Oct 2023, 13:26 BST
An elderly man is in hospital with serious injuries following a collision near a Tesco garage in Sheffield this morning.

Emergency services were called to Burncross Road in Chapeltown at around 6.44am today (October 20) over reports of a crash.

An elderly man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision on Burncross Road in Chapeltown, Sheffield, on October 20. Image by resident, provided by Sheffield OnlineAn elderly man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision on Burncross Road in Chapeltown, Sheffield, on October 20. Image by resident, provided by Sheffield Online
An elderly man was reportedly hit by a red Nissan near to the Tesco Garage at the roundabout where Burncross Road meets Lound Side.

The man has since been taken to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

It is understood the police scene has since been removed.

