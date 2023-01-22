Three fire engines and an ambulance responded after a report of children playing on a frozen pond in Sheffield.

Emergency services were called after a motorist on the M1 spotted youngsters on ice off Smithy Wood Road in Chapeltown on Sunday afternoon.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said officers found a group playing nearby, established it was them who had been seen and gave them friendly advice about the dangers.

In December, four young boys aged six, eight, 10 and 11, drowned after falling into an icy lake at Babbs Mill Park, Kingshurst, Solihull.

The spokesman added: “Sadly, our crews have just come away from an incident in Chapeltown where a group of young people were spotted playing on a frozen body of water. We've said it before and we'll say it again - please stay off the ice! You never know how thick it might be, and if you fall in, you could get into serious difficulty!"

The response to a possible water rescue was to send three appliances and paramedics, he added. “This was a waste of resources that could have been needed for a genuine emergency.”

But the caller did the right thing in reporting it, he added.

In Solihull on December 11, brothers Finlay and Samuel Butler, their cousin Thomas Stewart and Jack Johnson were pulled from the freezing lake but died in hospital.

South Yorkshire Fire Service is again warning people to stay off frozen ice because "you never know how thick it might be, and if you fall in, you could get into serious difficulty!“