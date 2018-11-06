Chaos in Sheffield as ‘animals’ filmed shooting FIREWORKS at passing cars in shocking footage

Have your say

Dramatic footage has been released of fireworks being hurled at cars driving down a Sheffield street last night.

Sheffield celebrated Bonfire Night last night with a number of community run displays including the ever popular After Dark celebrations.

Chaos in Sheffield - Credit: Liam Morgan Archer Strutt

However, the night descended into chaos in some parts of Sheffield as groups of youths were filmed hurling fireworks at passing cars.

In the shocking footage, groups of youths can be seen on Staniforth Road in Darnall stood on the street and aiming fireworks as cars pass.

The gang can be heard laughing and joking as they target the cars as a plumes of smoke fill the air.

Terrified residents described the scenes as chaotic as motorists turned their cars round or diverted from the area completely.

Youths in Sheffield - Credit: Liam Morgan Archer Strutt

One woman said that a firework was hurled at her car as she was driving with her child in the passenger’s seat.

Another said: “Happens every year. In fact one of those times I had to call the police as one just missed my face.”

Harry Wright commented: “I live in the city centre and about 20 youths aimed them at our buildings last night and aiming it at people walking past. They were doing this for about 2 hours and no police or anything turned up.”

Caroline Shaw said: “Wasn't just there, Kiveton Park too. Fireworks being aimed at moving cars and people outside of the shops.”

Fireworks in Darnall - Credit: Liam Morgan Archer Strutt

The attacks came after a Lantern Parade through the suburb earlier in the night.

Police officers, firefighters and paramedics were also attacked while on duty last night.

Commander, Chief Superintendent Stuart Barton, of South Yorkshire Police, said there were incidents ‘throughout the night’.

Chief Supt Barton said the attacks were ‘reckless’ and ‘mindless’.

Smoke in Sheffield - Credit: Liam Morgan Archer Strutt

“Last night our officers were extremely busy dealing with incidents across the city," he said.

“Throughout the night, our officers and staff from the ambulance and fire service were attacked with fireworks, restricting the service they could provide to any victims of crime.

“This behaviour is absolutely not acceptable.”

He added: “There were many people who had a great night last night, with some excellent organised events but sadly some people displayed disgraceful actions exhibited by reckless and mindless behaviour.

“We have early patrols out in these areas this morning as reassurance for local residents.”