Chaos at Sheffield Crown Court after light falls onto judge's bench

Courtrooms have been cleared in Sheffield Crown Court this morning - after a light fell from the ceiling and landed on a judge's bench.

The light is believed to have fallen from the ceiling overnight, landing on a judge's bench in a courtroom being used for a murder trial.

Checks are now being carried out as part of a risk assessment in the building.

Cases are expected to be delayed all morning.