Changes to bus timetables across South Yorkshire

Bus passengers are being urged to check service timetables as a number of changes come into force across South Yorkshire.

First South Yorkshire said it had made changes to improve puncutality and accomodate new developments in the Doncaster area.

In Sheffield, service 1A will now terminate at Chapeltown, instead of High Green due to demand. Stagecoach service 1 will continue to run to High Green every 12 minutes.

READ MORE: M1 to be closed near Sheffield

In Doncaster, services 57,58 and X4 will provide new services to Manor Farm, Warning Tongue Lane and Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

READ MORE: Sheffield Wednesday: Three ups and one down from the Owls’ 2-1 victory at Reading

The airport will now see four buses per hour provided by service 57A and 57C and Cantley will now benefit from a co-ordinated 10-minute frequency provided by some of the 57 and 58 journeys.

READ MORE: ‘We were blown away by a very, very good Sheffield United team’ admits Villa boss Steve Bruce

For more information and details of all the changes visit https://www.firstgroup.com/south-yorkshire/news-and-service-updates/planned-changes/september-service-changes