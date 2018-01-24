Changes to bus services while major Sheffield road resurfaced

Bus services will be diverted while a major Sheffield road is resurfaced over the next six nights.

Barnsley Road will be closed between the junctions of Pitsmoor Road and Fir Vale crossroads from Thursday, January 25 until Tuesday, January 30 from 7pm until 7am each night.

A Travel South Yorkshire spokesman said the following services will be affected during the works.

Services 1 and 1 A towards High Green to operate as normal to Burngreave Road at the junction of Minna Road then divert via Minna Road, Rutland Road, Cooks Wood Road, Shirecliffe Road, Longley Avenue West and Herries Road before resuming normal route on Barnsley Road.

Services 1 towards Jordanthorpe and 1A towards Herdings to operate as normal to Barnsley Road at the junction of Herries Road then divert via Herries Road, Longley Avenue West, Shirecliffe Road, Cooks Wood Road, Rutland Road and Minna Road before resuming normal route on Burngreave Road.

Service 2 towards Barnsley to operate as normal to Burngreave Road at the junction of Minna Road then divert via Minna Road, Rutland Road, Cooks Wood Road, Shirecliffe Road, Longley Avenue West and Herries Road before resuming normal route on Barnsley Road.

Service 2 towards Sheffield to operate as normal to Barnsley Road at the junction of Herries Road then divert via Herries Road, Longley Avenue West, Shirecliffe Road, Cooks Wood Road, Rutland Road and Minna Road before resuming normal route on Burngreave Road.

Services 3 and 3A towards Meadowhall to operate as normal to Pitsmoor Road at the junction of Rutland Road then divert via Rutland Road, Cooks Wood Road, Shirecliffe Road, Longley Avenue West and Herries Road before resuming normal route on Barnsley Road.

Services 3 and 3A towards Nether Edge to operate as normal to Barnsley Road at the junction of Herries Road then divert via Herries Road, Shirecliffe Road, Cooks Wood Road and Rutland Road before resuming normal route on Pitsmoor Road.

Service 20 towards Ecclesfield to operate as normal to Burngreave Road at the junction of Minna Road then divert via Minna Road, Rutland Road, Cooks Wood Road, Shirecliffe Road and Longley Avenue West before resuming normal route on Herries Road.

Service 20 towards Hemsworth to operate as normal to Herries Road at the junction of Longley Avenue West then divert via Longley Avenue West, Shirecliffe Road, Cooks Wood Road, Rutland Road and Minna Road before resuming normal route on Burngreave Road.

Services 75 and 76 towards Shiregreen to operate as normal to Burngreave Road at the junction of Minna Road then divert via Minna Road, Rutland Road, Cooks Wood Road, Shirecliffe Road, Longley Avenue West and Herries Road before resuming normal route on Owler Lane.

Services 75 towards Jordanthorpe and 76 towards Lowedges to operate as normal to Owler Lane then divert via Herries Road, Longley Avenue West, Shirecliffe Road, Cooks Wood Road, Rutland Road and Minna Road before resuming normal route on Burngreave Road.

Services 83 and 83a towards Ecclesfield to operate as normal to Pitsmoor Road at the junction of Rutland Road then divert via Rutland Road, Cooks Wood Road, Shirecliffe Road and Longley Avenue West before resuming normal route on Herries Road.

Services 83 towards Bents Green and 83a towards Fulwood to operate as normal to Herries Road at the junction of Longley Avenue West then divert via Longley Avenue West, Shirecliffe Road, Cooks Wood Road and Rutland Road before resuming normal route on Pitsmoor Road.

Service 88 towards Ecclesfield to operate as normal to Burngreave Road at the junction of Minna Road then divert via Minna Road, Rutland Road, Cooks Wood Road, Shirecliffe Road, Longley Avenue West and Herries Road before resuming normal route on Barnsley Road.

Service 88 towards Bents Green to operate as normal to Barnsley Road at the junction of Herries Road then divert via Herries Road, Longley Avenue West, Shirecliffe Road, Cooks Wood Road, Rutland Road and Minna Road before resuming normal route on Burngreave Road.

For more information visit www.travelsouthyorkshire.com.