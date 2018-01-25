Changes to bus services as resurfacing works continue across Sheffield

Bus passengers have been warned to expect possible delays over the next few days as resurfacing works continue across Sheffield.

Travel South Yorkshire said Carwood Road and Grimesthorpe Road will be closed from 7am until 7am from Friday, January 26 until Tuesday, January 30.

The following services will be affected:

Service 5 towards Firth Park to operate as normal to Petre Street at the junction of Carwood Road then divert directly along Petre Street, Carlisle Street East, Upwell Street and Owler Lane before resuming normal route on Wensley Street.

Service 5 towards Sheffield to operate as normal to Wensley Street then divert via Upwell Street, Carlisle Street East and Petre Street before resuming normal route at the junction of Carwood Road.

Service 36 towards Rockingham to operate as normal to Petre Street at the junction of Botham Road then divert directly along Petre Street and Carlisle Street East before resuming normal route on Holywell Road.

Service 36 towards Sheffield to operate as normal to Holywell Road at the junction of Upwell Street then divert via Carlisle Street East and Petre Street before resuming normal route at the junction of Botham Street.

Minna Road, Pitsmoor, will also be closed from 7pm on Tuesday, January 30 until 7am on Wednesday, Janaury 31.

The 6.25pm service 32 from Firth Park to Sheffield will operate as normal to Rutland Road at the junction of Pitsmoor Road and then divert via Pitsmoor Road, Mowbray Street, Bridgehouses Roundabout, Nursery Street and Lady’s Bridge before resuming normal route.