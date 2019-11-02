The changes to South Yorkshire bus services that will be introduced tomorrow

Pictured are Buses in and around Sheffield City Centre. Picture: Steve Ellis

A spokesman for First Buses confirmed the following ‘minor changes’ will come into force on Sunday, November 3.

Sheffield:

- Service 6/6a – Will be renumbered to 9/9a to differentiate with a TM Travel service number.

- Service 135 – an additional 5.30am Sunday journey from Grenoside has been added.

Doncaster:

- Service AM1 – The Sunday journey will be re-routed to serve the stop alongside XPO logistics at Armthorpe.

- Service 81/82 – Saturday AM journeys have been re-timed to fit XPO shift workers start and finish times.

- New 415 service - at 2.14pm the route will follow the 15 route to terminate at Sir Thomas Wharton Academy in Doncaster. The return journey will be at 2.41pm from Sir Thomas Wharton Academy (Schooldays only).

- Service 205 – All journeys will now serve Iport.

- Service 55 – All journeys Monday-Sunday post 6pm will call into the Iport.

Service I4 - Extra Iport journeys will be added.

