Change of venue comes into focus for Rotherham Hospital’s eye care department
Health chiefs are working on plans in Rotherham which could see the hospital’s ophthalmology service move to take up vacant space in the town’s Community Health Centre, which is now largely empty due to changes in the services it provides.
Details of the proposals, which could see the changes brought in during the Spring of next year are to be considered by Rotherham Council’s health select commission, with the expectation of a business case going to the hospital trust board and governing body in the Autumn.
That would give time for renovations to be made to the Greasbrough Road building before the service transferred in April.
Consultations have already been carried out about the idea with patients who use the service and a report to councillors states: “Generally, most people were very supportive of the proposal; a substantial number were extremely enthusiastic.”
That translates into 61 from 107 surveys completed showing users thought it would be easier to use the service at a new location, with 22 stating it would be harder and the rest having a neutral view.
Those with concerns about a change cited longer journey times and questions over parking among their objections.
Some people also questioned the cost of the exercise, seeking assurances that the “Rotherham pound” was being well spent.
It is now intended to incorporate the findings from the consultations into a business proposal, with building work to begin in the Autumn.