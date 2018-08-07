Chance to own a piece of Sheffield's railway history as old station goes up for sale

Train buffs will get the chance to own a piece of Sheffield's railway history when an old station goes under the hammer.

The former Chapeltown Central railway station, which closed in 1954, has been listed for auction with a guide price of £250,000.

The old booking office at the station (pic: Mark Jenkinson & Son)

The station opened in 1854, with the current building dating from 1877, and now lies secluded by woodland off Station Road - about half a mile north of where Chapeltown railway station stands today.

The building has been converted into a private three-bedroom home but photos show it still has several original features, including the booking office window and a waiting bench.

It is listed for auction by Mark Jenkinson & Son on September 4, with the sales catalogue describing it as a 'unique restoration opportunity' with 'excellent potential'.

The site for sale encompasses just under one acre and as well as a three-bedroom house contains six rooms in an adjoining building.

The former station is listed with a guide price of 250,000 (pic: Mark Jenkinson & Son)

The former station, which was also known as Chapeltown and Thorncliffe, was situated on the old South Yorkshire Railway's Blackburn Valley line between Ecclesfield East and Westwood.

The line closed to passenger traffic in 1953 and to goods trains in 1987.