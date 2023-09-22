Chance to join the Sheffcare trustees
Sheffcare currently employs almost 500 staff and is a not-for-profit organisation with an annual turnover of £14 million.
At the moment the charity is aiming to appoint trustees who have skills and experience in a range of areas, including HR, strategic vision, estates, facilities and property, communications and marketing and some financial and commercial experience.
“We’re really looking for trustees with a passion for people and a desire to develop and improve quality services for older people with care needs in Sheffield,” said Sheffcare chief executive Claire Rintoul.
“We’re committed to having a board with a diverse and varied background and actively encourage applications from black, asian, and minority ethnic members of the community who are under-represented on the board.
“Because of the high standard of support offered by Sheffcare, we also feel the role would be suitable for people who have experience of a relative living within residential care and who also have local contacts within the public, business and third sectors around Sheffield and South Yorkshire.
“Being a Sheffcare trustee generally involves a commitment of around half a day per week but I think all our current trustees would agree that it is a worthwhile and enjoyable charity to be a part of and we are proud of all the great things our hard-working teams achieve.”
For more information and to download a recruitment pack visit https://lnkd.in/g-jki5kf