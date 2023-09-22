News you can trust since 1887
Chance to join the Sheffcare trustees

Sheffcare, the Sheffield charity that operates a chain of nine care homes across the city, is looking for new trustees to join its board.
By John HighfieldContributor
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 12:01 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 12:01 BST
Sheffcare currently employs almost 500 staff and is a not-for-profit organisation with an annual turnover of £14 million.

At the moment the charity is aiming to appoint trustees who have skills and experience in a range of areas, including HR, strategic vision, estates, facilities and property, communications and marketing and some financial and commercial experience.

“We’re really looking for trustees with a passion for people and a desire to develop and improve quality services for older people with care needs in Sheffield,” said Sheffcare chief executive Claire Rintoul.

Sheffcare Chief Executive Claire RintoulSheffcare Chief Executive Claire Rintoul
“We’re committed to having a board with a diverse and varied background and actively encourage applications from black, asian, and minority ethnic members of the community who are under-represented on the board.

“Because of the high standard of support offered by Sheffcare, we also feel the role would be suitable for people who have experience of a relative living within residential care and who also have local contacts within the public, business and third sectors around Sheffield and South Yorkshire.

“Being a Sheffcare trustee generally involves a commitment of around half a day per week but I think all our current trustees would agree that it is a worthwhile and enjoyable charity to be a part of and we are proud of all the great things our hard-working teams achieve.”

For more information and to download a recruitment pack visit https://lnkd.in/g-jki5kf

