Chance of power cuts and vehicles being stranded as snow warning issued for Yorkshire

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for Yorkshire.

Weather forecasters the Met Office have issued a warning for Yorkshire for snow and ice, in place from 11am today until midnight on Friday.

The Met Office said: "Snow showers will affect the northwest of the UK during Thursday and Friday, often falling as sleet and hail.

"Travel delays on roads are likely, as are public transport cancellations. In a few places, mainly upland areas, vehicles may become stranded.

"There is a chance of power cuts, while services such as mobile phone coverage may be affected. A few rural communities may become cut off. In addition some roads and pavements will turn icy, increasing the chances of accidents or injuries."

There is also a separate weather warning for ice.

A spokesman said: "Ice is expected to form on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths across parts of southeast Scotland and northeast England from late Thursday afternoon.

"Some injuries from slips and falls are likely."