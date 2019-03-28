Chance of a lifetime for Sheffield boxing novice: 20-fight deal for Shakiel Thompson with Frank Warren

Frank Warren has snapped up two-fight Sheffield novice Shakiel Thompson on a four-year contract.

The promoter made his move after hearing a recommendation from Billy Joe Saunders. It represents a fantastic career boost for the Wincobank fighter, who is trained by Adam Etches.

The 21-year-old southpaw will make his debut under the Warren banner on April 27 at Wembley Arena.

Etches said: "It is unusual for promoters to hand out contracts like this after just two fights. But they could see his power and speed and the fact the has the right attitude and is a nice lad.

"Frank took my word and that of Billy Joe Saunders that he has got a great future ahead of him before offering him the contract - he is delighted with it.

"Shak should get a minimum of five fights a year which is great because he will get lots of exposure through being so active.

"Other promoters have missed out. Eddie Hearn (Matchroom) should have said: 'I want to sign Shak' when he was on Kell Brook's bill (Brook v Michael Zerafa at Sheffield Arena last December.)

"Matchroom may be very, very busy concentrating on their global ambitions - and I am not going to beg people" said Etches.

Middleweight Thompson, a former JPIMedia employee, stopped Konstantin Alexandrov on the Brook show in three rounds.

Before that, he knockout out Geiboord Omier in 46 seconds of the first round at the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel in Norton.

After witnessing that demolition, Brook said he thought he could soon handle a British championship contest. and likened his style to Thomas 'The Hitman' Hearns.

Meanwhile, Brook, who has been training in Fuertavenura is likely to be ringside to watch Kash Ali take on David Price in Liverpool on Saturday.

Meanwhile Amir Khan has left the door open (again) to a possible match-up with Brook.

Khan selected a fight with Terence Crawford instead of a domestic tear up.

Now he says: "I don’t know if that fight is still going to be there. I have seen numerous times in the media that Eddie Hearn is saying that the Brook fight is dead and it’s not going to happen. Hey, look, who knows, time will tell. I take it fight by fight. Let’s get this fight out of the way first and then we take it from there. That fight may never happen, but it may happen, so I just take it one fight at a time, as it comes really."