Champion cyclists, charity stalwarts and line dancing - spotlight on Southey

Having already been excluded from school, when a group of youths failed to appear at the pupil referral unit they were instead meant to attend staff there feared the worst.

This being Southey, the call inevitably went in to the community forum based at the library, where little in the neighbourhood escapes the knowledge of volunteers working there.

Dean Platts and Janet Bagshaw outside Southey library

Janet Bagshaw, who co-founded the forum, said: "We got calls saying is so and so there, he's supposed to be at such and such a unit.

"We would say he's here learning photography or studying maths and English. The best thing you can do is come down and see what these kids can do if you give them a chance, we told them."

The tale is typical of those reeled off by Janet and Dean Platts, who help run Southey Development Forum and in 2015 took over the library when the council stepped aside.

They talk with genuine pride and admiration about a young woman who turned up at the library speaking barely a word of English yet three years later passed her level two English exam, equivalent to a GCSE, and a man in his 80s who they helped to find work teaching apprentices at an engineering firm, along with many more success stories.

The skatepark and cycle speedway track at Cookson Park

The common theme is that, given the opportunity and shown the respect everyone deserves, people here are determined to knuckle down and improve their prospects.

"Everybody who walks through the door is the same, and we treat them that way. I think they feel comfortable here because they know we're the same too. We're not the bosses. We're the people from down the road, who they'll see when they're at the shops," said Janet.

"People who live round here, if you walk past them they will will walk past you, but if you stop to talk they're happy to chat. We don't ignore anyone. We always stop to talk."

The phrase 'community hub' is a hackneyed one, but if any place merits that description it is surely Southey library.

Southey is blessed with panoramic views across Sheffield

Visitors can brush up on their English, maths and IT skills, take cookery lessons, join knitting and art classes, and get help finding work at the weekly job club, plus much more.

There is a depression group for people struggling with mental health problems and, in response to popular demand, weekly line dancing sessions have just been launched.

For many people, though, it is just somewhere they know they can drop in any time and find a friendly face.

Janet and Dean also played a role in one of Southey's other big success stories, Cookson Park - helping to raise the £1.2 million needed for its transformation.

Ashley Burgin, secretary at Southey Social Club, says the community is always willing to support a good cause

The park has one of only two cycle speedway tracks in the city and is home to Sheffield Cycle Speedway Club, which boasts a phenomenal record since the facility reopened in 2006.

Chairman Robert Mawhood tells how the club has produced two world champions and multiple British title winners in recent years, including James Bunting, who after moving on to velodrome racing is being touted as an Olympic prospect.

Last year, its under-18 team won the British team title for the first time since 1972, and this season the track will host a series of prestigious competitions, including a North and Scotland v South and South East match.

"The children have done really well since the track reopened, and we're very proud of their achievements," said Robert.

"The great thing is how easy it is to get started. We've had children come who can't even ride a bike and within half an hour they're racing other people. There are no brakes or gears, so all you have to worry about is pedalling and steering."

Young people helped design Cookson Park, including the hugely popular skatepark, and Janet believes their involvement is one reason it has been largely free from the vandalism and littering which plague so many parks.

Action on the cycle speedway track at Cookson Park (photo: clivewrenphotography)

While Southey, with its panoramic views across the city, suffers from the same littering problems which blight much of Sheffield, the park is almost spotless when I visit to watch young cyclists and skaters perfecting their latest tricks.

"We said to the kids, we've given you this park, it's cost us a lot of money, now please keep it clean, and they haven't disappointed," said Janet.

"We were in a meeting one week when these kids interrupted us and said 'there's a problem, the bins in the park are too small'. We said if something won't fit, just bag it up, put it beside the bin and we'll ask them to take it away, but they told us that makes the park look untidy."

Southey has its problems with crime and anti-social behaviour, like many communities, and Janet admits the area could do with more police.

But the message I repeatedly hear from those I meet there is that, when needed, people are quick to rally round and help one another.

As Angela Rodgers, part owner of Café Express, tells me on her way to drop off a delivery at the library: "We try to pull together and support one another when needed."

Southey Social Club's heyday may be behind it, as is the case for many such clubs, but its bingo sessions and live music still pull in decent crowds, and punters are always wiling to support a good cause.

Its secretary Ashley Burgin tells me how club steward Bob Lindley has raised more than £30,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support over the last eight or nine years through events hosted there, with a recent charity weekend generating £2,800.

"That shows there's a good community here. People tend to keep themselves to themselves most of the time, but when needed they still pull together," he says.

Southey library has flourished since being taken over by volunteers, attracting 1,500 visitors in a good week, and Janet believes its growing popularity just one sign of an area 'on the up'.

"There have been a lot of improvements around Southey in recent weeks and months," she said.

"They're fixing the roads, they've built lots of new houses, and you have your Asda and Lidl, which is opening again after its refresh.

"You don't have to travel a long way to get what you need at the shops, which wasn't always the case. Southey's definitely on the up."