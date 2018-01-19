Champagne bar offering 'unique clubbing experience' to open in Sheffield next month

Have your say

A new champagne bar offering a 'unique clubbing experience' for Sheffield revellers will open at the start of next month.

Cocoon Sheffield will open on Rockingham Street on Friday, February 2 with their opening night party 'Majestic'.

Operator Clublease first earmarked the upmarket bar in March 2015 and it will finally open in the vacant unit of the Rockingham Street Q car park off West Street.

Hundreds of people have already expressed an interest in the event on the club's Facebook page and Cocoon have promised it will be the 'quintessence of luxury'.

A spokesperson said: "Cocoon will be opening its doors in Sheffield expressing the quintessence of luxury with the most playful atmosphere!

"Soon to become one of Sheffield’s most talked about hangouts in the city, offering escapism, superior service & a unique clubbing experience never seen before in the city.

"Offering privately serviced tables & a selection of the world’s finest drinks brands you certainly won’t be disappointed with your drink of choice."

For more information on the event, click here.