Chamber boss congratulates Sheffield businessman over MBE award

The founder of a world-renowned Sheffield cutlery firm has been congratulated by fellow business leaders after receiving an MBE.

Christopher Paul Hudson, owner of Chimo Sheffield (Manufacturing) Limited, received the gong in the New Year's honours list for "services to exports and investment in Sheffield."

Richard Wright, executive chairman of Sheffield Chamber of Commerce, said the business community was "delighted" that Mr Hudson had received the award.

He added: “Chris and his company Chimo represent everything that Sheffield prides itself in: a commitment to high quality manufactured products that is both our past and our future.”

The White Rose Works-based firm was established in the 1980s, uniting together a number of independent Sheffield manufacturers, including one dating back to 1750.

Chimo has won a string of accolades for its high quality cutlery, gallery trays, giftware and merchandise.

The company has in recent years made items to sell in the gift shops at the House of Commons and won the top prize at the 2016 Made in Sheffield Awards.