Central heating boiler stolen from Sheffield home

Burglars stole a central heating boiler after forcing their way into a Sheffield home.

They got in by smashing through the rear door of a property in Samuel Road, Arbourthorne, yesterday between 4.30pm and 5pm.

Elsewhere in south east Sheffield, a Renault Clio was taken from Rainbow Avenue in Hackenthorpe, sometime between Christmas Eve and yesterday.

Thieves also stole number plates from a vehicle parked in Flockton Road, Handsworth, between 6.30pm on Boxing Day and 1am on December 27.

Contact police with information on 101.