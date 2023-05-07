News you can trust since 1887
Centenary Way: Tragedy as passenger, 26, dies after car collides with roadside barrier on major Rotherham road

Police are investigating after a 26-year-old passenger died when the car he was in crashed into a roadside barrier on a major Rotherham road.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 7th May 2023, 07:26 BST
Updated 7th May 2023, 07:26 BST

The collision took place on Centenary Way, Rotherham shortly before midnight on Friday, May 5, 2023, and involved a grey Honda Civic vehicle.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It is believed the car collided with a nearside barrier. The passenger, a 26-year-old man, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

“The driver, an 18-year-old man, was also taken to hospital but has since been discharged.”

Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time, who may have witnessed the collision or has dash-cam footage, to contact police.

If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident number 1305 of May 5, 2023, or report it via the force’s online portal. You can access their online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

Dash-cam footage can be submitted via emailing [email protected] and anyone submitting footage is asked to put the incident number in the subject title.

