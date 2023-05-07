The collision took place on Centenary Way, Rotherham shortly before midnight on Friday, May 5, 2023, and involved a grey Honda Civic vehicle.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It is believed the car collided with a nearside barrier. The passenger, a 26-year-old man, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
“The driver, an 18-year-old man, was also taken to hospital but has since been discharged.”
Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time, who may have witnessed the collision or has dash-cam footage, to contact police.
If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident number 1305 of May 5, 2023, or report it via the force’s online portal. You can access their online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/