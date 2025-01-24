Celine Dion tribute show heads to Bridlington Spa

Celine Dion tribute show

Thirty years ago, the hottest ticket in town was for Celine Dion’s sold-out UK leg of her Colour of My Love worldwide tour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Power of Love singer’s music continues to attract capacity audiences, as international touring tribute concert show My Heart Will Go On announces its eagerly-awaited British dates – including a performance at the Bridlington Spa on Saturday 12 April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 1995, the Canadian songstress had already enjoyed a UK number one, Think Twice, which followed up the success of her breakthrough solo single The Power of Love and duet, with Peabo Bryson, Beauty and the Beast.

It’s All Coming Back to Me, Because You Love Me, All By Myself, Tell Him, My Heart Will Go On, Immortality, I’m Your Angel, That’s the Way it Is, A New Day Has Come and I’m Alive were yet to happen. All of these top 20 hits feature in the show My Heart Will Go On.

The hit-packed production is following up on its sold-out last year’s tour with a new spectacular.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brought to the stage by well-established theatre show producers Carlton Entertainment, the Celine: My Heart Will Go On 2025 UK tour promises it will be “bigger and better than ever”.

Carlton Entertainment’s Kerry Carlton said: “The concert is a stunning celebration of the music of one of the greatest singers of our time.”

“The production features a talented cast of musicians and singers who lead audiences on a magical ride through four decades of hits,” says Kerry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During her long career, Celine amassed 200 million sales and bagged herself an Academy Award, Golden Globe and several Grammies, earning herself the title ‘Queen of the Power Ballads’.

“Join us for an unmissable evening as we pay homage to the Queen of Power Ballads,” said Kerry. “Then, dance the night away with the glorious concert that is taking Europe by storm.”

Music lovers are encouraged to experience the ‘next-best-thing to the real artist’ and book their seats today.

Tickets are available on 01262 678258.