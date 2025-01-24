Celine Dion tribute show heads to Bridlington Spa
The Power of Love singer’s music continues to attract capacity audiences, as international touring tribute concert show My Heart Will Go On announces its eagerly-awaited British dates – including a performance at the Bridlington Spa on Saturday 12 April.
In 1995, the Canadian songstress had already enjoyed a UK number one, Think Twice, which followed up the success of her breakthrough solo single The Power of Love and duet, with Peabo Bryson, Beauty and the Beast.
It’s All Coming Back to Me, Because You Love Me, All By Myself, Tell Him, My Heart Will Go On, Immortality, I’m Your Angel, That’s the Way it Is, A New Day Has Come and I’m Alive were yet to happen. All of these top 20 hits feature in the show My Heart Will Go On.
The hit-packed production is following up on its sold-out last year’s tour with a new spectacular.
Brought to the stage by well-established theatre show producers Carlton Entertainment, the Celine: My Heart Will Go On 2025 UK tour promises it will be “bigger and better than ever”.
Carlton Entertainment’s Kerry Carlton said: “The concert is a stunning celebration of the music of one of the greatest singers of our time.”
“The production features a talented cast of musicians and singers who lead audiences on a magical ride through four decades of hits,” says Kerry.
During her long career, Celine amassed 200 million sales and bagged herself an Academy Award, Golden Globe and several Grammies, earning herself the title ‘Queen of the Power Ballads’.
“Join us for an unmissable evening as we pay homage to the Queen of Power Ballads,” said Kerry. “Then, dance the night away with the glorious concert that is taking Europe by storm.”
Music lovers are encouraged to experience the ‘next-best-thing to the real artist’ and book their seats today.
Tickets are available on 01262 678258.