‘I was sexually assaulted by a man I’d just interviewed’, says Fern Britton

TV host Fern Britton has said she was sexually assaulted in a lift by a man she had just interviewed.

The former This Morning presenter told the Daily Express she was working for Television South in the late 1980s and early 1990s when the alleged incident happened.

The 61-year-old said: "I remember doing a television show when I worked for TVS. I was in a lift with a man I'd just interviewed.

"He suddenly jumped me and started snogging me. I asked him what on earth he thought he was doing. But it didn't seem to shame him into stopping.

"The fact remains the most privileged person on the planet is still the white male.

"But unless they can feel as uncomfortable as single women do walking home at night in the dark or getting into a taxi alone, there's always going to be that gap in -understanding."

Britton found fame while presenting Ready Steady Cook in the 1990s. She was later a host of This Morning for 10 years until leaving in 2009.

She is currently starring in a stage production of Calendar Girls.

By Keiran Southern, Press Association Los Angeles Correspondent