Former X Factor star Chico suffers stroke

Former X Factor hopeful Chico has suffered a stroke.

The former stripper, 47, known for his 2006 chart-topper It's Chico Time, which knocked Madonna from the top of the charts, is undergoing tests, a statement said.

As well as reaching the quarter-finals of the 2005 series of The X Factor with his memorable performances, Chico Slimani later took part in Dancing On Ice.

A statement from his publicist Kym Rowlingson said: "We can confirm that Chico has sadly suffered a stroke.

"This has been a great shock to Chico, his wife and their two children, also his close friends and family.

"We thank you in advance for giving Chico and the family some privacy at this time.

"Chico is now undergoing further tests."

Chico fell ill on the way back from performing at a gig at the weekend.

His spokeswoman said that further statements will be released later.

Story by Sherna Noah, Press Association Senior Entertainment Correspondent

