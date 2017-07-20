BREAKING: Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington dead at 41

Chester Bennington, the singer of nu-metal pioneers Linkin Park, has died aged 41, according to the LA County Coroner.

The 41-year-old apparently took his own life. His body was found today at a private home at 09am local time, of 5pm UK time.

The singer was known for his blistering vocals and shot to fame with his band thanks to their debut album Hybrid Theory, which sold over 10 million copies.

Linkin Park hits such as Crawling and In The End were synonymous with the nu-metal genre of the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The band first played Sheffield Arena in 2008. Our reviewer David Dunn had this to say:

A few among the good people of Agoura Hills once grumbled about the noise young school pals Chester Bennington, Brad Delson and Rob Bourdon made as they hatched their plan for rapcore domination.

Fortunately those budding nu metallers stuck with it and 12 years later they remain one of the biggest bands out of the USA, let alone small-town California.

Crowds at some venues have exceeded the population of LP's home city. Sheffield didn't quite qualify but the reception registered enough for Bennington to deem it the best audience so far.

Flattery aside this was corporate rock at its most potent and galvanising, delivered by a sextet who've barely put a foot wrong since joining music's elite by shifting 10 million copies of their debut album Hybrid Theory.

Breakthrough hits Crawling and One Step Closer from that still sound colossal, with Mike Shinoda and Bennington working off each other with well-drilled slickness.

Never to be accused of being one-trick ponies, they confirmed their diversity with a stirring piano and vocal-only section, Bennington proving his range – from falsetto to tonsil-tearing roar, even if at least one arrangement reminded a little too much of (sorry) Savage Garden. One man's excuse for a loo break is another kid's gig highlight.

LP are at their most dynamic with the wallop of Somewhere I Belong or newer hit What I've Done. Big; very, very big – and clever.

Anyone suffering from mental health problems can call the Samaritans charity for free on 116 123, e-mail jo@samaritans.org or visit www.samaritans.org.