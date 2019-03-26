Celebrations on the cards for three Sheffield food businesses 

There's three foodies with cause to celebrate in the city this week.

A spice lover who uses his authentic Malaysian chilli paste to heat up dishes of diners across the city has won a top award.

William Chew, founder of Mak Tok, has been awarded the Yorkshire Grit award at the recent Garbutt + Elliott Food Entrepreneur Awards.

He faced deportation in June after his visa application was rejected by the Home Office on a technicality, but he appealed the decision and, along with the help of immigration solicitors, overturned the decision. He was granted his visa in September.

Will and his team are now preparing to launch Mak Tok in a supermarket chain, as well as exporting to Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

Elsewhere, The Hide will play host to a fundraising foodie evening in support of Food Works Not Food Waste in Sheffield, a non-profit social enterprise aimed at saving food from being wasted.

The evening will include street food cooked by Trudi and Justine of Percy & Lily’s using surplus ingredients provided by Food Works. The event is on April 5 from 7.30pm to 9.30pm. Search ‘Food Works Sheffield’ on eventbribe.com for tickets.

Over at one of the region’s restaurants, the Tickled Trout, a work experience student has reached the final of a prestigious contest.

Leigh Speight, aged 15, has been spending her Saturdays doing work experience at the Barlow venue and all her hard work paid of as she was a finalist in the ‘ FutureChef’ competition.