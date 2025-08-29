Two lucky South Yorkshire residents are celebrating after each scooping £300,000 on National Lottery ‘Instant Win’ games.

A mum in her 30s said she has already marked her big win with a guilt-free shopping spree but has her sights set on bigger plans - including a car, a new home and a family holiday.

Reflecting on what the win means for her, she said: “It gives me financial security and being able to do things I thought I'd never be able to do.

“I used to dream about being able to have things and now I can make that happen.”

A dad in his 30s also recently bagged a £300,000 prize.

He said his first priority will be to take his children abroad for the very first time.

Recalling the moment he realised he had won, he said: “I thought it was a dream and I wouldn’t believe it until I saw it in my bank account. It will give us financial freedom.”

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, congratulated the pair.

He said: “We are so incredibly excited for both of these Instant Win Game winners after they both won top prizes on two different games.

“Imagine landing £300k in an instant! I hope they both enjoy their holidays and treating themselves. Huge congratulations!”

The wins come as The National Lottery continues to contribute millions each week to good causes across the UK, including in Sheffield and South Yorkshire.

Since launching, it has raised more than £50 billion for projects ranging from grassroots community groups to sporting initiatives.

They say you have to be ‘in it to win it’ and over the last three decades, South Yorkshire has done exactly that, with some huge winners - read more here.