The Doncaster Festival of Light is back for 2023, banishing the autumn gloom with ten days of great community art to banish the November darkness.

Returning for its fifth year, the Festival of Light has become a much loved fixture in the city’s calendar and is presented by Right Up Our Street, the Arts Council Funded Community Arts Project that has forged a network of people across the borough creating and being a part of brilliant art and culture.

Running from November 24 to December 3, this year’s festival will showcase three major artworks from Universal Everything, the collective of architects, engineers, designers, cinematographers, animators, musicians and developers who specialise in creating new forms of moving image, interaction and immersive space.

Once again, the heart of the Festival, which is free to attend, will be Doncaster Minster, where Universal Everything will stage all three pieces.

Doncaster Minster will once again host the dazzling Festival of Light

Transfiguration explores what evolution looks like and depicts a figure that transforms in front of the viewer’s eyes.

Future You is a digital mirror that presents a synthetic version of the viewer, an interactive artwork only comes to life when it is activated by someone in front of it.

Into the Sun is another interactive piece which responds to the movement of the viewer.

In addition to the main exhibits, on the opening weekend only there will be additional artworks to explore in the Minster grounds.

“The Doncaster Festival of Light has become a beloved tradition, attracting attendees from across all of the city,” said Festival director Sally Lockey.

“It is a true community celebration and we are delighted that this year we are marking its fifth year.

“This event represents the collective spirit and creativity of Doncaster, and we can't wait to welcome everyone back to Doncaster Minster for a magical experience.”

The Festival runs from 6.30pm to 9pm on the opening night and from 5pm to 9pm all other evenings.

Although the Festival of Light is free to attend, to ensure the safety and enjoyment of all attendees, tickets must be booked online in advance. Visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/right-up-our-street