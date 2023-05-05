Celebrating Eid with St Luke’s Hospice

St Luke’s Hospice celebrated the end of Ramadan with a traditional Eid party for patients and friends at its Ecclesall Road South site.

The St Luke's Gupshup Club celebrate Eid

Eid al-Fitr – one of the year’s two Eid events - marks the end of the month-long fast for Muslims around the world.

And the special St Luke’s celebration proved especially popular with members of the hospice’s Gupshup Club, which was created specifically to introduce Sheffield’s BME community to the facilities and services available for free to all at the city’s only hospice.

“St Luke’s is a charity that embraces all faiths and all cultures,” said St Luke's Engagement and Quality Officer Naureen Khan.

“As part of that ethos, we feel it is important to celebrate events like Eid and welcome different communities to St Luke’s, giving them the opportunity to discover for themselves the full range of services and support that they can access.