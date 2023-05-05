Celebrating Eid with St Luke’s Hospice

Eid al-Fitr – one of the year’s two Eid events - marks the end of the month-long fast for Muslims around the world.
And the special St Luke’s celebration proved especially popular with members of the hospice’s Gupshup Club, which was created specifically to introduce Sheffield’s BME community to the facilities and services available for free to all at the city’s only hospice.
“St Luke’s is a charity that embraces all faiths and all cultures,” said St Luke's Engagement and Quality Officer Naureen Khan.
“As part of that ethos, we feel it is important to celebrate events like Eid and welcome different communities to St Luke’s, giving them the opportunity to discover for themselves the full range of services and support that they can access.
“It is vital for us to let every part of our wider Sheffield family know that we are here for them when they need us the most.”