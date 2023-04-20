News you can trust since 1887
Celebrate the Coronation weekend with Crystal Peaks

Crystal Peaks will be celebrating the Coronation of King Charles III with a weekend of free royal activities for the family to enjoy.

By John HighfieldContributor
Published 20th Apr 2023, 16:47 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 16:47 BST
Crystal Peaks has two days of free Coronation fun for the whole family to enjoy
Crystal Peaks has two days of free Coronation fun for the whole family to enjoy

On Coronation Day itself, Saturday, May 6, the shopping centre fun runs from 11am to 3pm and includes a visit from Charlie the Balloon Modeller, making everything from crowns to swords and even corgis!

On Bank Holiday Monday, May 8, again from 11am to 3pm, there will be a Right Royal Craft Workshop, where young visitors will be able to create their own touch of regal splendour as they make their own crowns.

Across both days, there will also be a chance to pose for a selfie with the centre’s life-size King Charles cutout figure.

“The Coronation is not just a great moment in history, it’s also a time for celebration,” said centre manager Lee Greenwood.

“We hope our fun free activities will encourage visitors both young and old to get in the party spirit and make it a weekend they will remember.”

To find out more about Crystal Peaks events visit crystalpeakscentre.com

