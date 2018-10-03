Celebrate National Vodka Day with friends and some special offers

Re-visit summer – or warm yourself up for winter with special sharers for National Vodka Day at Walkabout bars.

Essential to every bar, Vodka is the most common distilled spirit found in our cocktails and mixed drinks.

To celebrate its day in style on October 4, Walkabout pitchers or sharers will be on offer from £10.45, or a simple vodka and mixer for £2!

Billy can sharers include:

Gold Coast Pitchers with Smirnoff Red Vodka, Archers Peach Schnapps, Disaronno, Southern Comfort, orange juice, pineapple juice and lime, topped with orange and lime wedges.

Barrier Reef – a summer medley with Bacardi Carta Blanca, Smirnoff Red Vodka, Blue Curaçao, Chambord, lime and Schweppes Lemonade, topped with cherries.

Surfer Paradise - a fruity explosion comprising. Smirnoff Vanilla Vodka, Archers Peach Schnapps, passion fruit liqueur mixed together with orange juice, cranberry juice and Schweppes Lemonade. Topped with cherries and orange wedges.

Pitchers include the classic cocktail, Long Island ice tea that is packed with Cointreau, Jose Cuervo Silver Tequila, Smirnoff Red Vodka, Gordon’s Gin, Bacardi Carta Blanca, lime and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar garnished with a lemon wedge.

But cooling Woo Woo has Smirnoff Red Vodka mixed with Archers Peach Schnapps, cranberry juice and juicy lime wedges.

Or for Sex on Bondi Beach there’s a blend of Smirnoff Red Vodka and Archers Peach Schnapps shaken with strawberries, limes, cranberry juice and orange juice.