CCTV: Woman allegedly sexually assaulted in Sheffield student accommodation 

A woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in student accommodation in Sheffield.

The incident reportedly happened inside a residential building in Wellington Street in the city centre on Thursday, October 4, at 7.45pm.

Police are tracing this man.

READ MORE: Missing Sheffield teen Brodie Burgin found safe and well

Detectives have now released a CCTV image of a man – who was not known to the victim – they are hunting in connection with the incident.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “The woman alerted site security who called police and the man is believed to have fled the scene along Wellington Street.

READ MORE: Do not approach ‘dangerous individual’ wanted over murder

“Officers believe the man pictured could hold vital information that could help the ongoing inquiry and are asking him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch.

READ MORE: Man wanted over assault in Barnsley

“Please call 101 quoting incident number 930 of 4 October 2018.”