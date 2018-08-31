CCTV shows moment burglar breaks into Doncaster home 

Detectives hunting a burglar have released CCTV footage of the break-in as they step up their efforts to catch those responsible.

A man is reported to have gained access through an unsecure door at a home in Whitelee Road, Mexborough, before stealing the keys to a white Skoda Octavia.

The vehicle was then stolen from the driveway during the incident, which happened on Sunday, July 29, at about 11.30pm.

READ MORE: Man ‘stabbed in head’ outside Sheffield flats

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers investigating have now released CCTV footage from nearby and are asking for your help to trace the two men and the woman walking the dog, who can be seen on the footage.

READ MORE: Major Sheffield area road still closed in both directions after serious collision

Footage of the break-in.

“They may be able to help with enquiries.

READ MORE: Devoted family launch appeal to allow Sheffield 92-year-old to end her days at home

“Do you recognise them, or have any information about the incident? If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident 770 of 30 July 2018 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”