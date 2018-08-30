CCTV: Sexual predator ‘followed lone woman before launching targeted attack’ in Doncaster town centre 

A sexual predator followed a terrified lone woman before launching a targeted attack in Doncaster town centre.

Police said a 20-year-old woman was subjected to a serious sexual assault by an unknown man in the early hours of Sunday, August 26.

Detectives said initial enquiries indicate the suspect may have earlier travelled on the train from York to Doncaster on the Saturday before being spotted in the town centre shortly after midnight at around the time of the attack.

Officers have now released CCTV of a man they are tracing in relation to the alleged attack.

Detective Inspector Anna Sedgwick said: “We understand that news of this incident is likely going to cause distress and concern among the public and I want to reassure you that we have officers dedicated to progressing any and every line of enquiry in relation to this incident so we can identify the individual responsible.

“This appears to have been a targeted attack, with our suspect following a lone woman as she walked through the town centre.

“It is therefore of the utmost importance that we identify the suspect as soon as possible.

“The man we are looking for has been described as being in his 30s, between 5ft 6ins and 5ft 10ins tall, with a clean-shaven bald head.

“The CCTV stills show a man we believe could hold vital information and it’s imperative that he, or anyone who recognises him, contacts police at the earliest opportunity.”

Police did not state the exact time of the incident or the street in which it took place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting Operation Spacia, or give incident number 60 of 26 August 2018.

Members of public can also pass information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.