CCTV released of sexual assault suspect in Sheffield

Sheffield detectives are calling on the public to help identify a suspect in connection with a sexaul assault outside a block of flats.

A woman in her 40s was reportedly grabbed and sexually assaulted by a man before she hit him and fled the area.

The suspect captured on CCTV footage near Park Hill flats

The incident is said to have happened on South Street by Park Hill flats around 1:30am on Saturday 29 September 2018.

Detective Constable Ben Taylor, investigating, said: “Extensive enquiries have been carried out since the incident was reported and lines of enquiry pursued, which have now been exhausted. I am now asking for the public’s help to trace the man pictured. We believe he could hold important information about what happened.

“I appreciate this happened a while ago now but I’d ask people to take a close look at the picture and see if they recognise the man.”

If you have any information relating to the incident or can identify the man, call 101 quoting incident number 91 of 29 September 2018 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.