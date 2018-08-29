CCTV released of man after luggage is stolen on train near Doncaster 

Police are tracing this man after a passenger had their luggage stolen on board a train near Doncaster.

The incident reportedly took place on a train between Manchester Piccadilly and Doncaster on Wednesday, July 11, at 3.08pm.

Detectives from British Transport Police investigating the incident have now released CCTV of a man they are tracing in connection with the alleged theft.

In a statement, BTP said: “Officers would like to speak to the man in this image as they believe he may have information which could help the investigation.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 or texting 61016, with reference 195-28.08.18.”