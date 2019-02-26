CCTV released by police investigating Doncaster burglary

Detectives investigating a burglary in Doncaster have released CCTV images of a man they are seeking.

Burglars reportedly forced their way into a property in the Cusworth area of Doncaster on Tuesday, February 5, and took a significant quantity of foreign currency and jewellery.

Do you recognise this man?

The next day, at around 2.50pm, similar quantities of currency were taken to be exchanged at the Frenchgate Centre in Doncaster.

Police believe the man pictured, who is wearing distinctive clothing in the images, may hold useful information. They are appealing for him or anyone who knows him to get in touch.

Police believe the man pictured may hold useful information

Anyone with information about the man or the burglary, which took place between 10.30am and 10.30pm that day, is asked to call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 14/27637/19, and ask for Doncaster Proactive CID. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

