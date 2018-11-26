CCTV released after man exposed himself to two girls in Rotherham 

Police are hunting a man who reportedly exposed himself to two girls on a Rotherham street.

Two girls aged 12 and 15 were walking along Festival Road in Wath-upon-Dearne when a man reportedly flashed them.

Do you recognise this man.

The incident happened on Sunday, October 28, at about 3.30pm.

Police have now released CCTV of a man they are tracing in relation to the alleged incident.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Police want to hear from anyone who may recognise the man in the image.

“Can you help? If so, please call 101 quoting incident number 708 of 28 October 2018.”