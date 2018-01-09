CCTV released after brawl outside Doncaster nightclub leaves man needing surgery

A brawl outside a Doncaster town centre nightclub left one man needing surgery.

Detectives have now released CCTV images of men they are tracing in connection with the altercation outside Kooky in Silver Street on Sunday, December 3, at 5.15am.

Police said a group of men were stood in the street when two of the group, aged 18 and 19, were approached by two other men and allegedly assaulted.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The offenders punched both of the victim’s in the face, leaving them with facial injuries, with one of the men requiring surgery.

"Officers investigating what happened have now released images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

"If you recognise them, or have any information about the incident, please call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 617 of 7 December 2017."