CCTV released after attack in Chesterfield left man with broken nose

CCTV images have been released of a man wanted over an attack in Chesterfield which left another man with a broken nose.

Officers investigating the incident believe the man may hold vital information about the attack near Einstein's in Corporation Street at around 2.30am on Saturday, May 19.

Police officers want to trace this man

A 26-year-old man was left with a broken nose after being punched in his face.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call PC Becky King at Derbyshire Police on 101, quoting reference 18000227976.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.