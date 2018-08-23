CCTV released after £5000 worth of phones stolen from Sheffield shop

Brazen thieves stole £5000 worth of mobile phones from a Sheffield shop in broad daylight.
The devices were taken from the 02 store on Fargate on Monday, August 20, at about 2.30pm.
Police have now released CCTV images of a group of men they are tracing in relation to the incident.
In a post on Facebook, the Sheffield Central Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "If you have any information or know who the culprits are please contact 101 quoting Incident number 603 20/08/18."