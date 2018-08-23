CCTV released after £5000 worth of phones stolen from Sheffield shop

Brazen thieves stole £5000 worth of mobile phones from a Sheffield shop in broad daylight.

The devices were taken from the 02 store on Fargate on Monday, August 20, at about 2.30pm.

More CCTV.

Police have now released CCTV images of a group of men they are tracing in relation to the incident.

In a post on Facebook, the Sheffield Central Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "If you have any information or know who the culprits are please contact 101 quoting Incident number 603 20/08/18."