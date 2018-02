Have your say

A scooter rider is being sought by police in connection with a burglary in Sheffield.

Detectives have released a CCTV image of the rider after a number of items were stolen during a burglary at a home in Alnwick Road, Hollins End, on Monday, January 22, at 3.30pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 and quote incident number 709 of 22 January.