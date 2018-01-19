CCTV images released of men wanted over stabbing in Sheffield

CCTV images have been released of three men wanted over a stabbing in Sheffield two days before Christmas.

Detectives investigating an incident in which four men were stabbed on December 23 believe the men in the CCTV could hold vital information.

South Yorkshire Police said that at around 4.50am that day officers responded to reports that a number of men had been stabbed in an attack in Walker Street, off Derek Dooley Way.

Five men sustained serious injuries in the incident, with four of them suffering stab wounds.

The men, aged 21, 22, 23, 39 and 42-years-old, were taken to hospital for treatment.

Detectives believe an incident occurred at Niche nightclub on Walker Street prior to the attack in the street.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Officers investigating a reported assault in the Wicker area of Sheffield have released CCTV images of three men who they believe may be able to assist with enquiries.

"At around 4.50am on Saturday, December 23, officers responded to reports a number of men had suffered stab wounds following an assault on Walker Street.

"Five men sustained serious injuries in the incident with four of the men suffering stab wounds. The men, aged 21, 22, 23, 39 and 42-years-old were taken to hospital to receive treatment.

"It is believed an incident may have occurred at Niche nightclub on Walker Street prior to the reported assault in the street.

"An investigation into the incident is currently ongoing and officers believe the men pictured may have vital information that will be able to assist with their enquiries.

"Do you recognise these men or know where they might be? Were you in the area at the time?"

Roemol Taylor, 19, of Scott Road, PItsmoor, and Torrington Smith, 28, of Marys Walk, Wybourn, have both been charged with violent disorder in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 286 of December 23 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.